Defense seeking a shutout

Sunday's game against the Broncos gives the Packers defense another opportunity to show just how dominant they are.

The Broncos under new quarterback Joe Flacco are struggling to score points, just 15 points a game in their first two contests. Meanwhile, the Packers defense ranks 2nd in the league in points allowed, and is looking for better.

“Shoot, we've got to get a goose egg, yeah for sure; we got to get a goose egg,” said corner Kevin King. And if they were to get that shutout, what would that mean? “It means we are playing well, we're firing on all cylinders on defense, we are executing at a high level,” said linebacker Preston Smith on Thursday. “And we are also giving our offense a lot of range to say hey, give us 3 or more points.”

It has been a very good start, especially with some new faces. One of those new faces saw this coming back in August. “The first joint practice when we went against the Texans, that's when I first realized that we've got a strong defense and a strong team,” linebacker Za’Darius Smith said on Thursday.

The Packers defensive captain knows Joe Flacco very well. Za'Darius Smith played with him in Baltimore for 4 years. “The only thing I can say about him is he is a great quarterback and I love Joe Flacco man, great guy too,” said Smith. But when asked if he loved Flacco enough not to hit him on Sunday, Smith responded as he should. “Not to him? I don't know, I get paid a lot of money to go hit quarterbacks, so I'm not going to say that. But great guy, man, great dude.”

Yes, Smith is being paid a lot of money, but he is going to lose a lot of money Thursday night. Za'Darius offered to take the entire defense out to dinner in Green Bay.

One injury note: Jimmy Graham is hampered by a groin injury, so the team elevated tight end Evan Baylis off the practice squad Thursday.