Deer safe following rescue by Marinette Fire Department

A deer is safe after fire crews rescued the animal when it broke through the ice Thursday.

According to Asst. Chief John Pennings, crews were called to the scene on the Menominee River around 12 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Pennings says they were at the scene for about an hour, adding it took about a half hour to rescue the animal, and then they stayed on scene for an additional 30 minutes to nurse the deer back, since it was hypothermic.

He says no crew members were injured during the incident, which happened near the Waupaca Foundry.