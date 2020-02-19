Deep Brain Stimulation gives man with Parkinson's disease 'his life back'

A message of hope from a Green Bay man who thought his life would be a downward spiral after a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis almost two decades ago.

But now he’s back to work, traveling and living again thanks to a medical procedure performed right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

“I don't know how to explain it, but when you go so many years and you lose your movements and your facial expressions and stuff, it's really hard,” said Steve Sachs, who's living with Parkinson’s disease. “I get on my knees every night and I say a prayer and thank him for everything he's done for me.”

Sachs, 57, just got back from a trip to New Mexico where he met his first grandson for the first time.

“I was third in line. My daughter and my wife were the first two that got to hold him,” said Sachs.

Eventually Sachs got his chance and cherished it.

A new family photo shows off the smile on his face, but Sachs didn’t always like pictures.

“One thing that I really didn't like about looking at pictures is the mask face and the expressions. When everyone else is laughing, you know, you're laughing yourself, but you go, what the heck is going on?” said Sachs, who realized part of his smile was crooked. “Is this sort of it really looked like in public? That was hard.”

It was hard for Sachs because at the time, almost 18 years ago, he didn’t know what was happening to his body.

“I picked up a coffee mug to have a coffee and I couldn't take my fingers out of the ring of the cup,” said Sachs. “I said, ‘Man, something's wrong.’ I didn't know what was going on.”

That confusion only got worse as Sachs started struggling with everyday tasks like taking money out of his wallet, buttoning his shirt or keeping his balance.

“I used to search for stuff to hang onto,” said Sachs.

With those symptoms, Sachs was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease before the age of 40.

“It was like getting a boulder dropped on your chest, and I cried… I got home and I was crying,” said Sachs. “She (Sach’s wife) said, ‘What's going on?’ I said, ‘I got Parkinson's,’ and then it kind of hit her.”

Sachs was then referred to Dr. Max Ots, a neurosurgeon with BayCare Clinic in Green Bay.

“Parkinson's disease is a degenerative condition of the brain where there's a lack of what's called a neurotransmitter called dopamine that is not made,” Dr. Ots explained.

The condition leads to tremors, slowness of movements and rigidity. The disease will get worse over time.

“Parkinson’s disease can have a big impact on a patient's quality of life and his ability to function appropriately,” said Dr. Ots. “There's no cure for it. The initial treatment is medications.”

Sachs was immediately put on medications and traded in his heating and cooling technician job for a desk job. But when that proved difficult, Dr. Ots suggested Deep Brain Stimulation, or DBS. It’s a procedure that’s been around for almost two decades.

“We are the only ones that do this procedure in Northeast Wisconsin, so you can have it done here (BayCare Clinic),” said Dr. Ots. “I think the best way to look at it is like a pacemaker for the brain.”

The device made by Medtronic works like this: A generator is placed in the chest wall and tiny electrodes or leads are routed into a certain part of the brain.

“Then the lead is placed into what we call the sub thalamic nucleus, which is a kind of a deep part of the brain so, it's about five to six millimeters in size,” said Dr. Ots. “It's a quite exact procedure. You have to be able to put it in the right place.”

Putting the leads in the right place is so important that Dr. Ots actually had to wake Sachs up during surgery to test it out.

“It is another way of showing that we are in the right spot,” said Ots.

A typical surgery to implant the leads is about 3 hours long. The next day, Sachs went home to rest. A few weeks later, he went in to have the generator or battery put in his chest. Then a few weeks after that, his doctor turned it on for the first time.

“They started it up, and I was off and running,” said Sachs.

Sachs said even his wife was taken aback by the special moment.

“She cried. She said, ‘He's finally walking heel-to-toe, heel-to-toe’,” said Sachs. “I was swinging my arms like I never did before.”

Sachs runs his DBS 24/7, but he does have the capability to turn it off and on. When Action 2 News talked to Sachs, he turned it off for a bit so that he could show us what Parkinson's looks like for him. Ots said the disease manifests itself differently for every patient.

In the video, when Sachs turns his DBS off, he instantly starts to feel a tremor in his hand, his muscles tighten and his smile changes. When he turned the device back on, he said he started to regain control of his muscles, which is something he never thought he would experience again.

“I thought it was all downhill (after getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease). To be honest. It's been just wonderful,” said Sachs. “I'm pretty confident with that.”

Sachs says he has his confidence back when doing tasks around the house and going to work.

“I walked into work and everybody said, Who are you? I just blew em away. I didn't have any involuntary moments or anything like that. Yeah, it was incredible,” said Sachs.

However, most important of all, Sachs had confidence in himself again to hold his grandson the way he’s always wanted.

“My wife said a long time ago that I wouldn't be able to carry a baby because my balance,” said Sachs. “It was nice to just walk around with the baby and give the baby a bath. I didn't change any diapers or anything like that, but it's been a good, good relief.”

Sachs will need to change the battery in his DBS in a few years, but as for right now, the voltage set by his doctor is working for him. As his disease progresses, his doctor will be able to increase the voltage on his device.

“I got my life back together,” said Sachs. “For a while I didn't go to sporting events like Packers and stuff like that because I was afraid people will see my tremors and dyskinesia. That really bothered me, especially in a group of people, but now after the DBS, I've been to several Packers games and several Brewers games and I don't feel uneasy to go up the steps or go through the gates with people getting checked.”

“I think Steve Sachs was very symptomatic for his Parkinson’s disease. It affected his quality of life and his ability to function so I think the procedure was very successful. It was rewarding to see that,” said Dr. Ots.

Ots says DBS can be used for other conditions like essential tremors or seizures.

“We hope that over time that more people will have this done,” said Dr. Ots.

If you have any questions about deep brain stimulation, talk to your doctor.

