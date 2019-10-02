Deaths in Kiel ruled murder-suicide

The Manitowoc County Coroner has released his ruling in the death of three people in Kiel.

On May 26, Julie Wood, 50, Mason Lesczykowski, 10, and Jack Schigur, 69, were found dead inside a home at 123 Southridge Drive in the city of Kiel.

All three were transported to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office for a forensic autopsy.

The autopsy determined that Julie Wood and Mason Lesczykowski died from gunshot wounds to the head. Their manner of deaths have been ruled homicides.

Julie Wood was Mason Lesczykowski's grandmother.

The autopsy for Jack Schigur determined he died from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Police found a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun at the home. It was owned and registered to Jack Schigur.

According to today's release from the coroner, Schigur and Wood had been involved in a relationship and both were living at the home on Southridge Drive.

The State Department of Justice led the investigation, with help from the Kiel Police Department, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Manitowoc County Coroner's Office.

