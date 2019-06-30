Deadly motorcycle accident kills Appleton man

OCONTO, Wi. (WBAY) – A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car Sunday morning.
The crash was called in around 8:12 a.m. on State Highway 32 near County Highway W in the Town of Mountain.
The motorcyclist has been identified as a 61 year old man from Appleton. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries before reaching the hospital.
The man driving the vehicle is a 32 year old from Phelps and he was not injured.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information is provided.