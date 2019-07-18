Deadly crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a driver died after crashing on I-43 in Manitowoc County.

The driver was heading north near Clover Road, south of the City of Manitowoc, just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say witnesses tell them the car struck the shoulder of the median and the driver appeared to over correct, crossing both northbound lanes then crashing into the ditch on the right side of the road.

A passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver's name has not yet been released.