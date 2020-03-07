Deadly car crash in Fond Du Lac

A 30-year-old man from Fond Du Lac died following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Fond Du Lac Police Department and fire/rescue personnel responded to the crash on Amory Street just to the north of E. Arndt Street around 12:15 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Amory Street when it veered off the road and hit a tree and the Cross Roads Care Center building on Arndt Street.

The 30-year-old man died at the scene, but his name has not been released.

No one in the building was hurt.

The cause of the accident remains under active investigation.