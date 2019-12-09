Deadline for new driver's license called 'Real ID' is October 2020

Starting October of 2020 you won't be able to get through airport security without government issued identification like a Real ID.

The key is this star in the upper right corner of the ID. The Real ID replaces your old driver’s license.

If you are 18 or older and you don't already have one, officials say it's a good idea to look into what you need to get it.

“Real ID adds another important layer of security, by further preventing and deterring terrorist ability, to evade detection by using fraudulent id cards

Wisconsin Department of Transportation said about 38% of its card holders have the Real ID.

“You can also complete your application electronically in advance that will further expedite your visit when you come,” said Administrator for Wisconsin DMV, Kristina Boardman.

The Real ID is not a substitute for international travel, so you'll still need a passport.

Although this motion was set back in 2005, TSA officials say many have not heard of the real id -- and want everyone to get up to speed with the 2020 deadline looming.

“Don't wait until the 11th hour to get this because as you get closer to that day we're going to see a lot more people showing up at the DMV, and we also have to look at it from a TSA airport centric standpoint, is that going to delay travelers getting through our checkpoints come October 1st, 2020,” said Mark Lendvey, Federal Security Director with Wisconsin TSA.

