De Pere's Warrant of the Week Facebook posts get people to pay up

De Pere's Warrant of the Week Facebook posts are getting people who owe money to pay up.

"It amazes me. Once we post it, my phone will ring, and they'll say, hey, I'm coming right down to pay this," says Officer Jedd Bradley, De Pere Police.

Every Monday morning, De Pere Police take to the department's Facebook page and post mugshots under the heading Warrant of the Week.

It's not the kind of attention people want on social media.

"These are people that have just flat out ignored the courts and the police department, so we're at this level," says Officer Bradley.

Bradley says the people featured on Warrant of the Week have ignored payment plans and repeated notices from courts for years. Some people owe more than $1,000.

Action 2 News first reported on Warrant of the Week when De Pere Police started it in 2017. Since then, they're averaging nearly 90 percent success in closing the warrants.

"They were told by the judge, they were certified mailed by the judge and the courts, and they still don't recognize to address it," says Bradley. "So we're holding them accountable."

The posts have resulted in thousands of dollars paid to the city from fines, OWIs, traffic violations, burglaries and other crimes.

Money is only part of it. Police want people to take responsibility.

"I can assure you, if you have a warrant for the city and you don't pay it, you'll eventually be on the screen," says Bradley.

De Pere Police on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deperepolice/

