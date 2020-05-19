The Marq Banquet and Catering announces permanent closure

Officials with The Marq Banquet and Catering in De Pere have announced it has permanently closed due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Company officials made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, WBAY had discovered the company's web pages were no longer available.

The venue, which closed temporarily in March due to the Safer at Home order, will give a refund to any parties who had upcoming events scheduled at The Marq.

Officials say they have notified all clients and vendors who are affected by the closure.

Terry Thetford, the General Manager of the venue, had hoped it would eventually reopen.

"We explored many potential options for re-opening and ultimately came to this difficult decision. We are fiscally unable to continue operations while ensuring the safety of our clients and team members," said Thetford.