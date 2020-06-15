De Pere's Legion Pool opens for rentals and lap swim

Legion Pool in De Pere opens Monday with some safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

De Pere's Legion Pool in August 2018 (WBAY file photo)

There will be no open swim this summer. Instead, the pool will be open to lap swim and rentals.

For lap swim, visitors must pay a $2 admission for a 45-minute period. There will be no season passes at this time.

You can reserve a lane for lap swim by calling 920-339-4097. A 24-hour advance notice is recommended.

Swimmers cannot reserve more than one session per day.

Pool rentals are $2/person for 45 minutes and $4/person for 7-8:30 p.m. Inflatables are $100/rental.

There's a minimum of 10 people per rental and a maximum of 25 people.

CLICK HERE for the rental schedule.

There are no concessions.

All aquatic programs and events are postponed until further notice.

"With the age of our pool, we start having mechanical problems. That's not a good thing because our pool is pretty old and it doesn't take much for it to go south in a hurry. So we needed to run it anyway. We needed to put the water in it. We needed to put the chemicals in it. So if we were going to do that and have the expense of running the pool, we really wanted to try to offer some benefit to the community," says Marty Kosobucki, Director of Parks, Reacreation and Forestry.

Pool staff will disinfect the pool after each rental and lap swim.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Legion Pool 2020 season.