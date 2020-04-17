De Pere yoga studio rolls up yoga mat for good as 'safer-at-home' order extends

After learning Governor Tony Evers extended the 'safer-at-home' order, Allie Pedretti decided to roll up her yoga mat for good.

“I think that's the saddest part, this isn't really a business, it's a community of friends,” said Pedretti, owner of Pedretti Power Yoga in De Pere.

She just celebrated a decade in business on March 10. Little did she know, a week later, it would all be over.

“On March 17, the police literally came in here at 5:30 p.m. and told us to disband it, and that's how my community closed. The minute the police officer left and we all said ‘namaste,’ we all cried. This is our family, these are people I see more than my own family,” said Pedretti.

Governor Evers' extension of the ‘Safer At Home Order’ loosened some restrictions for businesses, but not all. Keeping fitness centers, like yoga studios, closed.

“With 10 part-time employees, myself, with overhead, I own this building with my husband, I just can't keep it up. Honestly, not having a plan to reopen [the economy] is the reason I said, I have to pull the plug now. I have to be honest and shutdown,” said Pedretti.

Action 2 News has told you about lending options for small businesses during the pandemic, including federal money for small businesses that has run out.

The City of De Pere even set up a 'Small Business Pandemic Response Loan,' but Pedretti says the risks are too high.

“I'm not willing to go into debt and start over. I haven't taken a dime into the studio since March 17. I'm not willing to take a dime from anybody, because there's no certainty that I'll ever be able to open again.”

Now, she's looking to sell everything and leave behind a community she worked hard to build.

“...the studio, all my equipment, all the props you see, the clothes I need to sell everything. Unfortunately, it's time to give up on that dream and move on to the next chapter, whatever that is,” said Pedretti.

