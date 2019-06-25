De Pere votes against Fox and Moo liquor license

The De Pere City Council decided not to renew the liquor license for the Fox and Moo Bar along S. Broadway St.

Tuesday night's decision comes after the city council decided not to renew the liquor license earlier this month for Fox and Moo at McLanes Bowl. The establishment has two bars operating at the same location.

The council did not renew the license for the back bar and dance floor and suspended the liquor license for the front bar for 30 days with conditions.

Conditions include the bar owner and employees do training with the De Pere Police Department on how to properly check IDs. The Bar also needs to have security cameras on the bouncers checking IDs at all times.

Police say they have issued four citations to owner, Bryan Kaster, stemming from two separate incidents that involved minors.

Police say the first incident happened on May 25 when the DJ and a couple of minors, who had gotten into the bar, started fighting.

Bar managers say they kicked out the minors who were fighting, but the incident escalated into shots being fired in an adjacent parking lot not owned by the establishment.

In another incident on June 16, police say they were called to the bar on a report that someone had smelled marijuana.

Police say as they verified who was at the bar, they found three minors had been served alcohol.

The De Pere Police Chief says measures should have been taken to prevent this type of activity.

"Certainly, stronger training to the bouncers and staff that work there, including Mr. Kaster, licensee," Chief Derek Beiderwieden said.

Kaster and his manager, Chelsie Brakke, say they constantly check IDs of their patrons.

"The owners have invested a significant amount of money not only purchasing but putting renovations into that building," said Michael McGuire, attorney for The Fox and Moo. "This is not a common occurrence. The owner has been there for about six months, and May was the first incident this has happened."