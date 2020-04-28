De Pere student's sweet treats raise money for meal program

A seventh grade student's sweet heart is helping feed families in the De Pere School District.

Courtesy: Abby's De Pere Cupcake Fundraiser

The district has been providing to-go meals for students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also pack weekend meal bags.

That's where Abby Kawula comes in. The young baker has been selling a dozen cupcakes for a $10 donation to help fund the weekend meal program.

Abby's fundraiser has really taken off. She's received more than 50 orders for cupcakes.

Abby has raised more than $2,000 to help buy pasta sauce for the weekend meal bags.

"Because of quarantine, I'm stuck in the house all the time," says Abby. "It's something that I not only love to do but takes up time."

Melanie Brick is a social worker at the De Pere School District. She talked about how the meal bags are distributed.

"We collect donations during the week. Then on Thursdays our staff comes in to pack the meal bags. They're distributed to families on Friday when they come for their free lunch and breakfast. We will say, 'could you use a weekend meal bag?' And that's put up on the table if they're interested," says Brick.

Abby is getting caught up on her current cupcake orders, but hopes to do another fundraiser.

Follow Abby's DePere Cupcake Fundraiser on Facebook for more information.