De Pere schools to survey families on return to school in fall

The Unified School District of De Pere is asking parents to provide their thoughts on a return to learning this fall.

The district plans to open Sept. 1, but continues to work on a plan to best meet the needs of families and students as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On July 15, the district will start surveying families to get an understanding of how they feel about sending students back in fall and the expectations of the district.

"We know parents have different circumstances and conditions at home that might make them want to send their children to school or might give them second thoughts about sending them to school," says Superintendent Ben Villarruel. "We're just trying to gaUge what that is and figure out how to respond to as many needs as we can."

