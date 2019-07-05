De Pere school resource officer signs off after impacting countless lives

A beloved De Pere Police Officer is calling it a career after more than two decades behind the badge.

Officer Dennis Gladwell signs off. July 5, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

"It was very satisfying. I'm proud of what I did," said Officer Dennis Gladwell on the day of his retirement.

Officer Gladwell spent a lot of his time on crime prevention. He worked with national councils and boards and traveled the country.

It's his work with students in De Pere schools that's created a lasting impact.

"I think every kid that I've worked with are my kids," Gladwell says.

That means Dennis Gladwell has a lot of them. For the past 11 years, his office was a school. He's been a school resource officer at six schools in the city.

"It was the best, just knowing that I made a difference in some kids' lives really meant a lot," says an emotional Officer Gladwell.

Gladwell not only listened to the kids--he connected with them.

He shared with them some deeply personal stories about when he was bullied as a child about his appearance.

It moved students and teachers to tears. It also inspired them to feel proud of who they are.

"I run into some of the parents and they're really... tell me thank you for what I've done," Gladwell says. "I did see on Facebook that somebody said that I saved her life when she was in middle school and I had no idea what I did, but that meant a lot. It did."

Gladwell's law enforcement career began with Marinette Police Department in 1994. Fast forward to July 5, 2019.

"My time has come to sign off one last time."

The timing of Officer Gladwell's last call is significant.

"I feel, because I was born on the 4th of July, that I was born to serve," Gladwell says.

He served both community and country in the Navy Reserves. Gladwell worked his way up to Commissioned Officer--a big accomplishment.

He's always stayed grounded in his mission and beliefs.

"You always have got to find the positive in it and the career will be satisfying, and that's why I did," says Gladwell.

He's not quite sure what retirement holds, but he's confident new school resource officers will pick up where he left off.

