Local schools hit by "stomach bug"

Syble Hopp School in De Pere is closed Thursday during an outbreak of the stomach bug or norovirus.

The school says both students and staff are suffering from the illness.

Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, body aches, fatigue, chills and low fever.

This bug is extremely contagious.

The school says children and staff who have the illness should stay home for 48 hours after the symptoms subside.

The school closed its doors completely Thursday morning.

"It is characteristic of this illness to last a couple of days; however, please be aware that we have been seeing symptoms return after 1 day of feeling better," reads a statement from the school.

Syble Hopp is a school for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Separately, the Winnebago County Health Department sent a letter home to students of Merrill Elementary School in Oshkosh reporting a rise in students with norovirus and the same symptoms of vomting and diarrhea.

The Health Department again urges all people with the virus to stay home 48 hours after the symptoms subside.

The Health Department says Merrill Elementary is using a bleach solution to help stop the transmission of the virus.

Health officers recommend families use a 10 percent bleach solution to kill the virus at home.

"Bleach is the most effective agent that can be used against noroviruses," reads a statement from the Health Department.