De Pere runners make up for cancelled marathon

West De Pere High School Principal Russ Gerke, and science teacher Rochelle Coopman, have worked hard for this.

"I feel 55 years old and I feel like I just ran a marathon and I'm ready to be done," Gerke said.

"It was special," Coopman said. "I mean the whole training has been a memorable journey."

They ran 26.2 miles through the streets of Green Bay and De Pere.

At every mile there was someone to cheer them on.

"I said to Russ as we was coming into the finish, you know that this is something that all these people looked forward to just as much as we did today," said Coopman.

Since January, Rochelle, Russ and his daughter Kyla, have trained for the Milwaukee marathon.

It was suppose to be today, but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We wanted to finish strong and carry out our training and we did," Runner Kyra Balzar said.

Creating their own marathon to complete their goal, with the help of Lawrence Fire Department and Howard-Lawrence Police, it happened.

"It was emotional and just seeing everyone come out to support you was special," said Coopman.

Runners received their own COVID-19 marathon medal as well.

"It was really special because not only are these people that I work with, but we're all friends," said Gerke.

