De Pere non-profit creates small business relief grant fund

A De Pere non-profit has created a special relief grant fund for small businesses in downtown De Pere.

The organization, Definitely De Pere, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit nationally accredited Main Street Program and a Business Improvement District.

Definitely De Pere announced the fund Monday afternoon, saying it will provide small business relief grants to the area businesses which are going through economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Definitely De Pere has created a fundraising goal of $50,000, with the City of De Pere matching that with a $50,000 contribution.

The grant fund, which will be administered by the non-profit, was designed to keep small businesses from closing permanently.

The monetary assistance will provide emergency relief and complement other local, state and federal programs, and will then offset the immediate emergency status of business closures while owners are awaiting larger lending approvals and disbursements.

Downtown De Pere businesses which meet the program criteria are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $2,500.

