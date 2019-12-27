De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting teen, taking photos of her

A De Pere man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager and possessing child pornography.

On Dec. 20, charges were filed in Brown County against Alexander J. Napieralla, 26. The counts are Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16; Capture an Intimate Representation without Consent; Possession of Child Pornography; and Expose Child to Harmful Descriptions.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says police were alerted to the allegations on Dec. 14. A 15-year-old girl said she had been sexually assaulted by Napieralla on Thanksgiving. The girl said Napieralla groped her and pushed up some of her clothing and took photos of her while she was in bed.

Police arrested Napieralla. On Dec. 19, Napieralla reached out to a Brown County detective from jail saying he wanted to "come clean."

According to the complaint, Napieralla said he wanted to "see how far she [victim] would let him go." He said he had a "momentary lapse of judgment" when he took photos of her. He said he thought she was asleep.

"He told me he feels guilty and still feels like scum," said the detective in the criminal complaint.

Napieralla consented to a search of his phone. That's where investigators found the photos of the victim in a secure folder. They also found photos of what appeared to be the victim asleep on a couch.

Investigators say Napieralla also showed pornographic images to the victim.

Napieralla appeared in court Dec. 20. The court set cash bond at $25,000.