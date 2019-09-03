De Pere man arrested after gas drive-off, high-speed chase in stolen car

The car was stolen from Green Bay. The gas was stolen from Wausaukee. The chase ran through Pembine. And the suspect, from De Pere, was arrested in Dunbar.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office first learned a car stolen Tuesday morning in Green Bay was in their county at 11:36 a.m. when a Shell gas station in Crivitz reported a car hit one of its fuel pumps and took off. The description and license plate matched a stolen black Mercury.

Not long after that, a Krist Oil station in Wausaukee reported a man pumped $61 in gas into a black Mercury and took off without paying.

A sheriff's deputy recognized the car in Beecher and tried to pull him over but the driver sped off to Pembine, then went west on Highway 8. The Mercury went off the road at County Road U in Dunbar, where it got stuck in the mud. The driver got out and ran into the woods.

Officers surrounded the area and spotted the man crossing an ATV trail. He was treated for some scratches to his face.

He's currently in the Marinette County Jail. He may face criminal charges in both Marinette and Brown counties.