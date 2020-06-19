De Pere golf course closes clubhouse after bartender tests positive for COVID-19

A De Pere golf course clubhouse has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Hilly Haven Golf Course posted on Facebook that they were informed Thursday morning that a bartender tested positive for the coronavirus.

The bartender was working Friday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 16.

The golf course says the employee's temperature was taken on those days but there was no sign of fever.

"We have taken immediate action to close the clubhouse (limited beverage cart service available). A cleaning company has been contracted to completely disinfect the entire building for a safe reopening. All employees that were in contact with the employee are being tested & isolated. We will reopen the clubhouse upon receipt of all testing. We have also notified the customers that were here during those same timeframes," reads the Facebook post.

The golf course, practice facility and outdoor classes remain open.

"Please rest assured that we have and will continue to follow guidelines to keep everyone as safe as we can," reads the post.