De Pere girl representing Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in D.C.

A young girl in De Pere will be making a big trip to Washington D.C. to be a voice for juvenile diabetes research, specifically Type 1.

Gabby Houser,12, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes three years ago.

“She gave her own injection, she was nine years old in the hospital and I was like ‘Can she do it?’ and she did, and she just kind of has taken it on and just completely manages it on her own,” said Jessica Hauser, Gabby’s mom.

Gabby soon became a member of the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation chapter.

“I decided this is something I want to be a part of because I know they're trying to help us find a cure for this,” said Gabby Hauser.

This week she's headed to Washington D.C. representing JDRF with over 150 other kids like her.

“I just want to know that when I talk to the people of congress, and I talk to the people who are the ones making the decisions, about the funding for Type 1, I just want to know that I went there, and I told them what I really want to say and I gave them something to make it personal,” said Gabby Hauser.

Gabby wants to ask for insulin affordability and availability because diabetics need it to stay alive.

“I think probably every diabetic has a story about their insurance company or whatever, but just that we really need, people need to have access to that and be able to afford it,” said Jessica Hauser.

Gabby said this all goes beyond her own diagnosis.

“I want to find a cure, that's why I do it because I know that I really don't want to have to live with this for the rest of my life, and I want to help other people not have to live with this if I can,” said Gabby Hauser.

