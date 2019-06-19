De Pere firefighters learn how to reduce cancer risks

Sixty percent of line-of-duty firefighter deaths are cancer related. That staggering statistic is why the De Pere Fire Department is going through special training to learn how to reduce the risk.

The department is holding the Safety Stand Down. Started in 2005, the training focuses on safety, health and survival for firefighters and emergency crews. This year's theme is "Reduce Your Exposure: It's Everybody's Responsibility."

“We have had a line-of-duty death over the years, related specifically to contracting cancer,” said Eric Johnson, Assistant Chief of Training & Safety. “We have also had several members of our organization diagnosed with cancer."

Firefighters have a nine-percent higher risk of getting cancer over the general public. The risk of dying from cancer is 14 percent higher.

During training, the firefighters learn about washing down their gear, cleaning equipment and the importance of taking showers after a fire.

Watch the videos in the story for more on what firefighters are learning.