De Pere fire investigation ends with cause "undetermined"

The investigation of the April 24 fire in downtown De Pere is now over, and Fire Chief Alan Matzke says the cause will be officially put down as "undetermined."

Action 2 News reported in late May that the fire department could not determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a century-old building that housed businesses and apartments. Insurance investigators continued the search, however.

With the investigation concluded, the fire department can now turn the property back over to the building's owner to start clearing out the wreckage. Chief Matzke says he expects the cleanup to begin "in the next couple weeks."