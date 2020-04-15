De Pere custodian in the running for national recognition

The past few weeks have been busy for cleaning crews like custodians, who are cleaning buildings in the De Pere School District in the midst of COVID-19.

"The cleaning gets done from start in the morning until the third shift leaves at 6 o'clock in the morning," Head Custodian Benjamin Zimmerman said.

Since no one is hardly in the buildings, Zimmerman said they are using this extra time to deep clean the schools.

"Biggest change would be to sanitize areas that we would have students or staff in the night before that we couldn't get at," Zimmerman said. "And we do that in the morning prior to the staff and students coming in."

Zimmerman's colleagues said his hard work and dedication as a custodian is why he's nominated for "Custodian of the Year."

"Top ten nation wide," said Zimmerman. "I got nominated through one of our tech teachers."

Zimmerman is trying to gain votes for the title.

If he wins, $5,000 will go toward cleaning supplies for the district.

"He's always there for you, he gets what you need," Kitchen Staff Nicole Gerbers said. "If you ask him a question, he'll always stop what he's doing and answers your question."

Benjamin is the only custodian in Wisconsin who's in the running for the award.

He said winning would let him know all the hard work he's done for 19 years, even at a time like now, has not gone in vain.

"You sit and think about how much they think of you to nominate you for something like this," said Zimmerman.

Voting ends on April 17, 2020.

Link to vote: https://www.custodianoftheyear.com/