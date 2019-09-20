De Pere citizens helping solve crimes with doorbell camera footage

A growing number of people are equipping their homes with Ring Video Doorbell security cameras. Some police departments are reaching out to customers to help solve crimes.

De Pere Police have been sending messages to Ring users about a string of house and car break-ins. It's a high-tech version of neighborhood watch.

"We launched it about a month ago, and it's a huge asset. It's that many more eyes in the area," says Officer Jedd Bradley.

De Pere Police are part of Neighbors by Ring. It's an app that sends real-time crime and safety notifications to the phones of Ring Doorbell users.

Over the last few weeks, messages have alerted neighborhoods on the west and east side about a series of car break-ins. Police ask Ring customers if their cameras captured video of the crimes.

"I'll say, 'Hey, Jedd Bradley from the De Pere Police Department. Can I look at your footage on September 18 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.' All you have to do is hit 'yes' or 'no' on your phone. If you say 'no' we can't see it. If you say 'yes' it automatically comes to us," says Officer Bradley.

Police need permission from the user to view the video. Officer Bradley says many have been will to share with law enforcement.

Recordings start the moment movement is detected.

De Pere Police have received reports of people going through unlocked cars and looking for laptops, phones or purses.

On Tuesday, someone tried to break into a locked service door of a garage

"Unfortunately, there's people walking-- while you're sleeping--people walking around at night trying to victimize people," says Officer Bradley.

