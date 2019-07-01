De Pere bank teller helps bring down major theft ring

A De Pere bank teller is being hailed a hero for stopping what police believe to be a national theft ring.

Anjelica Marsala, 26, of Illinois, and Ashley Blevins, 24, of Tennessee, are charged in Brown County with multiple counts of fraud and forgery connected to the so-called Felony Lane Gang crimes.

Investigators believe Marsala and Blevins traveled from Florida to steal bank information and tens of thousands of dollars here in Northeast Wisconsin.

In June, a teller working at Nicolet National Bank in West De Pere believed something was off about a woman who was trying to withdraw money with a check and ID. Police say both items were fraudulent.

"Kudos to her. She is... she is the hero in this. She stopped this," says Officer Jedd Bradley, De Pere Police.

Over the past two months, police have warned banks across the area to be on the lookout for members of the Felony Lane Gang. The group is known to recruit women to impersonate victims. They steal credit cards and IDs from cars. The women, disguised in wigs, go through the bank drive-thru using the farthest lane from the teller. It's known as the "felony lane."

The Brown County Sheriff's Office issued alerts in May after banks in Suamico, Howard, Bellevue and Green Bay were targeted. More than $13,000 was stolen.

Investigators say the women used rental cars and swapped out the license plates with stolen ones. It made them very hard to trace.

The Felony Lane Gang is also suspected of crimes in Illinois and Indiana. Local, state and federal authorities are working together to find victims.

"This is a huge deal. It is a big deal. It was a great apprehension to stop this crime because who knows how many more victims we could have had," says Bradley.

Police executed search warrants on a car after they arrested Marsala and Blevins.