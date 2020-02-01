De Pere and Ashwaubenon first responders host K9 meet and greet

I think that all the equipment and big trucks are really cool,” Participant Jack Jansen said.

10-year-old Jack Jansen is spending his Saturday learning about police officers and firefighters.

Jansen said he has dreams of becoming an officer one day.

"My dad is a firefighter and he has some connections with police officers,” Jansen said.

Jack is one of many who attended the De Pere and Ashwaubenon K9 Meet and Greet.

It’s a day where the community gets to hang with the first responders one on one.

"We exist to serve our community and one of the ways of serving our community is taking care of our K9 partners that help out the community,” De Pere Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Luke Pasterski said.

During the meet and greet, people could also check out squad cars and were able to pet the K9s.

"When the K9s are working, they are definitely working, but today they are family dogs,” Bark-N-Blue Foundation President Heather Heil said. “They are meeting and greeting and just saying thank you and we're saying thank you for taking care of our community in a positive way."

Bark-N-Blue, an organization geared toward helping K9s, was at the event collecting donations for six field medical kits.

"I am an animal lover and when an animal has a need I want to make sure we're taking care of those investments,” Heil said.

Pasterski said the event shows the community that first responders are people too.

"It’s awesome that there's kids that are really that interested about law enforcement and fire and rescue and they still want to pursue this as a career,” said Pasterski.