De Pere alley transformed into honey bee-inspired fine art exhibit

The city of De Pere is turning an alley into a fine art exhibit.

Artists have transformed Nicolet Alley into a feast for the eyes. The exhibit is believed to be the first of its kind in the Green Bay area.

Much of the art is inspired by the honey bee and "sustainability for our broader natural environment."

The unveiling takes place Thursday at 3 p.m. De Pere Mayor Michael Walsh and artists Shanna Koltz and Naomi Moes Jenkins will speak. Local beekeepers will also help celebrate the Apis dorsata-inspired art.

Nicolet Alley is located off Main Avenue. That's between Nicky's Lionhead and Gryo Kabobs/T. Alteration

Definitely De Pere gave Action 2 News This Morning a sneak peek of the exhibit. Watch the video to learn more.

