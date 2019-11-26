De Pere Schools administrator recognized for sharing personal story of growing up in poverty

A De Pere school administrator receives a surprise recognition Tuesday afternoon for sharing publicly a deeply personal story of growing up in poverty.

Peter Delain, co-founder of Ben's Wish, presents an award to Jerry Nicholson at the De Pere Unified School District Office.

We first shared Jerry Nicholson's story in September, just before he spoke to hundreds of people to raise awareness and money to feed hungry children.

His story and that experience are now impacting many children across Northeast Wisconsin.

Nicholson is not used to being the center of attention.

The pupil services director at De Pere Schools is a humble man who much prefers to quietly help others, so he was very surprised when he walked into a school conference room Tuesday, expecting to be part of a group recognizing a fellow co-worker.

Instead, his co-workers were all clapping for him.

"Thank you for putting our children first, Jerry, and making such a difference," Becky Delain, co-founder of Ben's Wish, told the small crowd.

Becky and Peter Delain were moved when they first heard Nicholson's story of perseverance, growing up bullied because his parents had barely any money for food.

In the season of giving thanks, they surprised him at his office Tuesday to say thank you with a special award for being their keynote speaker at the Ben's Wish annual fundraiser. They also wanted to thank him for being a voice so many people needed to hear.

"I'm speechless. I did it for so many other reasons than this," says Nicholson.

He received a standing ovation in October as he shared his story in front of hundreds at that fundraiser.

His personal story helped shine a light on how many children in Northeast Wisconsin don't know where their next meal is coming from.

"I think what people shared with me was not necessarily the opening of people's eyes as the connection to a piece of the story," he says.

Ben's Wish, named after 11-year old Ben Delain, who fed a homeless man just before he died, now provides area children in need with backpacks filled with enough food to last their family a weekend.

As an advocate and someone who helps kids daily through his role at the school, Nicholson is helping others understand the long-lasting impacts those kids may feel, even into adulthood.

"There was so much that he went through that people, including myself, would have no idea what a child that's food insecure and living on the line... what life would be like for them," says Becky Delain.

But now they do, and will, with another advocate on their side.

Ben's Wish is accepting donations, especially heading into the holiday season. Click on the link to find more information on donating to Ben's Wish.