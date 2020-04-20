De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh proud of his 24 year tenure

After 24 years, the City of De Pere will have a new mayor tomorrow.

James Boyd will take over the reins from Mike Walsh.

"24 years is a long time," says Walsh with a chuckle.

For him, today is truly bittersweet.

"I told my wife tomorrow I'll get in the car and my car will automatically drive into the parking lot," says Walsh.

Born and raised in De Pere, Walsh remembers his father serving on the city council in the 1950's and 60's.

So when he took the oath of office to become De Pere's mayor in 1996, he was following his father's footsteps into local government and appeasing his friends.

"Are you going to run for mayor? And I said, yeah right, me run for mayor, but more people asked me so I started to consider it and I talked with my family and they said as long as you're going to run for alderperson anyway why don't you go for the top job, so I did," recalls Walsh.

As for what he considers the highlights of his tenure as mayor, Walsh says there are many.

"Probably one of the biggest is the construction of the Claude Allouez Bridge, I guess from a construction standpoint, you've also got the river walk, re-development of the west side and the start of doing it on the east side now. Economic development is just going off the charts," says Walsh.

After a 30 year career with UPS, and 12 re-elections as De Pere's mayor, Walsh says it was simply time to become fully retired.

He calls it an honor to have served the residents of his hometown, and says he's grateful for all the city employees he's worked with over the years.

"It's nice to be able to have your finger on the pulse, make decisions that will benefit the community that you grew up in," says Walsh.

And on his final day, a surprise he didn't expect.

A stream of city vehicles paraded by Walsh's home, the city's way of saying thank you to Mike Walsh for his service.