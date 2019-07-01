De Pere Fire and Rescue demonstrates and urges firework safety

For many Americans, fireworks are the recognizable sound for 4th of July celebrations, but De Pere Fire and Rescue wants to remind people about the dangers that come along with using them improperly.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 9,100 people suffered firework injuries last year, including legal ones like sparklers.

Action 2 News teamed up with De Pere Fire and Rescue to demonstrate just how dangerous fireworks can be to people. Hands and eyes are most often injured in firework accidents.

“Children love fireworks. We want children to enjoy fireworks, but children should not be the ones handling or lighting them,” said Assistant Fire Chief Rich Annen.

When it comes to sparklers, Annen said parents should be extra cautious and have a bucket of cold water nearby.

“That is one of the first fireworks that kids play with. They are fun, but understand they emit sparks and they can cause fires or burns,” Annen. Watch the video above to see how quickly sparklers burn a piece of chicken.

When it comes to illegal fireworks in De Pere, which include those that go up into the air and make a sound, Annen said they can do even more damage to your hand.

“They are an unguided missiles. They are going to go wherever they want to go,” said Annen. “So bottom line, when we are dealing with fireworks, they are in fact explosives and the word defines itself so use caution.”

Other firework safety tips include:

• Never use illegal fireworks

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Wear protective gear if setting off legal fireworks

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hand

• Never light a firework indoors or in a container

• Light fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material

• Never point a firework at another person

• Do not try to re-light or handle fireworks that don’t go off

• Put used and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before throwing away

