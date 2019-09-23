De Pere Fire Dept. looks to install dry hydrants

The De Pere Fire Department learned a few lessons from fighting a massive fire on Broadway in April.

Crews used water from the Fox River to fight the flames, which helped firefighters gain control over the blaze.

“That was the turning point in that fire fight, where we were losing ground, we were able to gain control of that fire with the additional water flow we could pull from the Fox River,” said De Pere Fire Chief, Alan Matzke.

Now, Chief Matzke is looking at a way to make it easier to draw water from the Fox River by using dry hydrants, which is an unpressurized pipe used to draw water from a nearby waterway.

“It looks like a white pipe typically and it will stick up out of a pond or river or lake, and there's usually a pad there next to it for the fire truck to pull up,” said Chief Matzke. “Fire truck pulls up to that device, hooks into it and starts drafting water out of that static water source.”

During the fire on Broadway, Chief Matzke had to divert crews and trucks to the river to help pump out of the river. A system that was time consuming and labor intensive.

“We’ll be able to quickly pull up with a fire truck and start pulling water out of the river year round because it’s below the frost line,” said Chief Matzke.

They’re typically used in rural communities where fire hydrants are not accessible, but they can also be an alternative from using a city’s drinking water.

“We're essentially using this potable drinking water to fight fire, which is our first line of defense, because our hydrants are pressurized. When we transition and use water out of the river, we save the potable water for people in their homes,” said Matzke.

Chief Matzke would like to install five dry hydrants along the Fox River, two on the West side and three on the east side right in the center of town.

“The dry hydrants will serve the community 12 months out of the year, and they’ll be able to give us that additional boost of water supply in our downtown area,” said Chief Matzke.

The cost to install the dry hydrants would be $14,960. Chief Matzke has applied for a Wisconsin Forest Fire Protection Grant, which would cover half the cost if the department is awarded the funds.

