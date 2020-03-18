De Pere: Changes to city services

As provided to Action 2 News on March 18, 2020:

The De Pere Common Council convened on Tuesday, March 17, and approved an emergency resolution to declare a state of emergency for the city in response to COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

As a result, until further notice:



Non-essential City facilities and municipal services will be temporarily suspended. By proclamation of Mayor Mike Walsh, public access to the following City facilities has been suspended as of March

18: De Pere Community Center Municipal Service Center Police & Fire Stations City Hall (except voter Registration and absentee voting in the City Clerk’s Office)

18:

When necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare and protection of the City, the Mayor (or in the absence of the Mayor, the Council President) will also now be able to exercise all other authorities of the Mayor in the City’s Emergency Operations Plan.

Moving forward, residents seeking to conduct City business or obtain information about various municipal services should first use the City’s website at www.deperewi.gov. From there, please attempt to email or call the appropriate City Department if you need assistance. All City department contact information is available on the City’s website.

The City is also in the process of migrating to a video/internet format for future public meetings. Once finalized, additional information will be made available on the City’s website.

“Our dedicated City of De Pere staff continues to work in partnership with many state and local public health departments regarding COVID-19, and we appreciate the support of our community members and businesses during this ever-changing situation. During this challenging time, to responsibly ensure the safety of our community - especially our high-risk populations - we will need to adapt continuously and enact proactive measures and precautions. Nonetheless, while the availability of some of our services or facilities may suspended or change, our resolve and commitment to serving and protecting our community in De Pere has not, and will not waver,” said Mayor Walsh.

To aid in the dissemination of timely, accurate information, the City of De Pere has also created a comprehensive public website to update citizens on the continued City response to COVID-19. This website will allow users to obtain an up-to-date status of all impacted City services, programs and offerings, as well as read all recent proclamations from the Mayor. The website address is www.deperewi.gov/covid19.

In addition to local service updates provided at www.deperewi.gov/covid19, the De Pere Health Department urges all residents to stay informed of the latest real-time recommendations and guidelines set forth by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov and the CDC at cdc.gov.