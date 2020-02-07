De Pere, Ashwaubenon now have medical kits to treat K9s

Thanks to donations, both De Pere and Ashwaubenon now have medical kits to treat police K9s.

Ashwaubenon and De Pere police K9s are now able to be treated after fundraising allowed departments to purchase the emergency kits.

De Pere Fire Rescue sent Action 2 News a photo of K9s posing next to the new kits, and tell us there's now one in each ambulance, in both De Pere and Ashwaubenon.

The emergency kits were made possible in-part through a fundraiser held earlier this month.

Excess funds will be used to buy oxygen masks and medications, and donated to the K9 program.

As we first told you last month, paramedics with the De Pere and Ashwaubenon Fire Departments went through an advanced level of training to treat injured police K9s.

However, they lacked the necessary supplies, like the kits, which cost about $300 each.