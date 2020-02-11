Davon House retires as Green Bay Packer

Davon House has retired as a Green Bay Packer.

The cornerback played six seasons with the Packers. His first stint was 2011-2014. House returned to Lambeau Field for 2017-2018.

"Green Bay has always been home and always will be," said House. CLICK HERE for House's interview with Packers staff writer Wes Hodkiewicz.

The Packers drafted House in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played 55 regular season games with 26 starts. He was also part of several Packers post-season runs.

"Green Bay has always been home & always will be." @DavonHouse retires with the #Packers after an eight-year NFL career 📰 https://t.co/SqVRfxh9IE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 11, 2020

House racked up 123 tackles with the Packers. He also had three interceptions, three sacks and 46 passes defensed.

House also played two season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

