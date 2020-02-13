Dave & Busters to open in May in Bay Park Square

Dave & Busters will open in the Bay Park Square mall in May.

A sign inside the mall reads "Coming Soon! May 2020."

A post on the Bay Park Square Facebook page reads, "May in Green Bay just got a lot more fun :)"

No exact date was listed.

The restaurant/sports bar/arcade is going into the space that formerly housed a Younkers Furniture Gallery.

The Dave & Busters space is listed as 10,066 sq. feet.

Dave & Busters is expected to give a boost to a mall that has seen the loss of some major storefronts, including Shopko and Younkers.

A site plan released last summer shows proposed locations for Panda Express, Mission BBQ, and Blaze Pizza outside of the mall. These chain restaurants would be located on mall property, among the businesses along Oneida Street.