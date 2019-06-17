Dave & Busters posts job listing for Green Bay

It's all but certain that Dave & Busters is coming to the Green Bay area.

The restaurant has posted a job opening for a general manager for a location at 431 Bay Park Square. That's inside the mall in Ashwaubenon.

CLICK HERE for the job listening.

The job listing was posted on June 14.

Dave & Busters is an arcade, sports bar and restaurant. There are games for people of all ages, according to the website.

Dave & Busters has two locations in Wisconsin--Madison and Wauwatosa.

Action 2 News has reached out to Dave & Busters for statement, but we haven't heard back. We're working to get more information.