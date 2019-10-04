Davante Adams ruled OUT for Sunday at Cowboys

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams suffered a turf toe injury in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday night. Adams did not practice this week, instead he worked with the Packers trainers.

“If it is something we feel like is going to nag throughout the course of the season, sometimes it is better to give that player rest to get healthy, or healthier, so that's not such a nagging injury,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.

Adams said after Thursday’s game that he wanted to be on the field but his injury wouldn’t allow him to cut.

“What my game is based on is explosion so if I can't get out there and do my thing like I really want to and I'm in a lot of pain which I'm sure my team understands but it's tough man,” Davante Adams said after the Eagles game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported after the game that Adams’ injury is not considered to be serious.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hoped on Wednesday that Adams would either be back this week or next.

The Packers pass offense is ranked 14th in the NFL. The Cowboys have the 10th ranked pass defense.

Adams accounts for the 50 percent of the Packers receiver’s production so far this season. The team also announced running back Jamaal Williams (Concussion) and cornerback Tony Brown (Hamstring) have been ruled out.

Cornerback Kevin King (Groin) is doubtful to play on Sunday. Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (Shoulder), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (Shoulder), linebackers Oren Burks (Chest) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (Shoulder) are also listed as questionable.

The Packers-Cowboys game starts at 3:25 CST and will be aired on FOX.