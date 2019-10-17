Davante Adams doesn't rule out playing against Raiders

The Green Bay Packers practiced for the first time this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

The team was shorthanded during Thursday’s practice at Ray Nitschke Field so much so that Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur decided to turn the final period of practice into a walk through due to the injuries. Eight Packers players did not practice including three of the team’s top receivers.

Davante Adams continues to miss practice due to a turf toe injury he suffered in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles three weeks ago but his future may be optimistic. Adams said his toe feels “a million times better” than it did after the game plus he didn’t rule out the possibility of playing on Sunday against the Raiders.

“This week is not out of the question. Next week is not out of the question. The week after that, I don't know. It's going to be day-to-day,” Adams said Thursday at his locker. “Like I told you, I'm coming back when I'm healed and when I'm ready to go whenever that is I'm not quite sure yet still but I'm getting better every day so I'm able to do a lot more movement in it. More range of motion so that's the type of stuff that I need and it's a good sign for me to get back.”

Packers’ receivers Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also did not practice on Thursday. Allison is in the concussion protocol and Valdes-Scantling missed practice with an ankle/knee injury.

The team had six receivers practice and only four of them are on the active roster. That includes receiver Ryan Grant who was signed by the team on Wednesday.

LaFleur said the plan is for Grant to play against the Raiders.

“It’s always next man up mentality so it’s not going to change now. Having us three down right now, it’s tough and it’s putting the team in a tough situation. It’s next man up. We got other guys that are extremely capable so you just got to rise to the occasion,” Adams said regarding the team’s injuries at the receiver position.

The team saw second-year receiver Allen Lazard step up against the Lions on Monday night. He led the team with four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers defense was without defensive lineman Kenny Clark (calf/back), cornerback Tramon Williams (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (ankle) during Thursday’s practice.

The Packers vs. Raiders kicks off at noon on Sunday on CBS.

