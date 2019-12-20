Darboy Corner Store accepting donations for Charlie Knuth

A 13-year-old born with a rare skin disease is now facing another medical struggle. Action 2 News has been following Charlie Knuth's story for years.

Charlie was born with a painful skin disease called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa or “EB.” It causes his skin to blister easily.

Earlier this week WBAY reported on the recent lymphoma diagnosis that's devastated his family. Now the Darboy community is stepping up to support Charlie in his new challenge.

People at the Darboy Corner store know all about Charlie Knuth’s story.

“We’ve known Charlie here since he was adopted, pretty much after he was born,” said Store Owner Patti Rodencal. “So he’s kind of become our little buddy here.”

So the news about Charlie’s recent lymphoma diagnosis hit home.

“It’s awful,” said Rodencal. “It’s a whole new challenge and it’s just not fair.”

Rodencal has continuously taken donations for Charlie’s medical treatment of his skin disease, but is now re-upping the call for support during his cancer treatment.

“The Darboy community has always come forward and helped, and it’s really heartwarming,” said Rodencal.

The Darboy Corner Store makes it easy for people to help Charlie and his family. For roughly the past ten years, they’ve had a bucket set up on their counter so customers can stop by and simply drop off their donation.

“I think it would be awesome if other people can help out, especially right now,” said Jackie Coron, one customer who donated.

Coron, like many in the community, is used to dropping a donation into Charlie’s bucket. But news of his cancer diagnosis makes the contribution seem even more critical.

“I almost started crying actually,” said Coron. “It was very shocking to know, they’ve been hit with so much already. So it’s completely devastating and I feel really bad for the family. I hope they know the community is rallying around them.”

Whether it’s some spare change or a couple bucks, Rodencal says it all adds up.

“Darboy is a great community and the help you give your neighbors does not go unnoticed, and the people that are receiving the help are very appreciative,” said Rodencal.

So far Rodencal says the support has been phenomenal.

If you can’t make it into the store but would like to donate, visit this Facebook fundraiser for Charlie CLICK HERE.

