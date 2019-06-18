Darboy Club closing at end of June

The Darboy Club is closing its doors.

Action 2 News radio partner WHBY confirmed the news with co-owner Mark Tatro.

The report states that the restaurant and banquet hall will close on June 30. The business is contacting couples who have booked weddings at the venue.

Tatro sites economic reasons for the closure.

The Darboy Club website says the venue has been voted "Best Place for a Wedding Reception" for the past 11 years.

It's also known for chicken dinners, brunches, and fish fries.