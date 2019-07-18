Dangerous heat coincides with big local events

There's no shortage of events over the next few days in Northeast Wisconsin. Some of these concerts and festivals will coincide with dangerously hot weather.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for counties in the Action 2 News viewing area. It in effect until 11 p.m. Friday.

What does that mean? The National Weather Service says, "Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible."

Friday looks like the most oppressively hot day. Temperatures will be in the 90's. Add the humidity and it will feel like 100-106 degrees.

There's a lot going on Friday. Oshkosh has Rock USA. Kimberly has Paperfest. Pulaski has Polka Days. Green Bay has the 1K Kids Run.

There are ways to stay safe while having a good time. Here's what you should keep in mind.

EFFECTS OF HEAT

80 to 90 degrees Fatigue possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

90 to 105 degrees Sunstroke, heat cramps, and/or heat exhaustion possible with prolonged exposure and or physical activity.

105 to 130 degrees Sunstroke, heat cramps, and/or heat exhaustion likely, and heatstroke possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

BEATING THE HEAT

Stay indoors or out of the sun. Run air-conditioning, or fans if they cool the air (circulating a hot breeze can be worse than no breeze). Otherwise enjoy public, air-conditioned places such as shopping malls.

Drink more water or juice. Avoid drinks with caffeine, carbonation. Also avoid alcohol, which dries you out and reduces your ability to recognize signs of heat stress.

Eat less protein and other foods that increase your metabolism.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid strenuous activity including running, bicycling, and yard work.

Check on the elderly, who are most susceptible to heat stress.

Check on children, who may be too young-- or simply having too much fun-- to recognize the signs of heat stress.

WATCH THE FORECAST

