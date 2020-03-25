Dane County reports coronavirus-related death; statewide deaths at 6

Dane County has reported its first death associated with a coronavirus infection.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Wednesday that the patient was a person in their late 70s. They did not release information about the patient's gender or place of residence.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” says Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness.”

The death in Dane County brings the statewide total to six.

Three men have died in Milwaukee County. One man died in Fond du Lac County. One man died in Ozaukee County.

The state reported on Tuesday that Wisconsin had 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of this publication, 8,237 tests have come back negative.

Dane County has 72 confirmed cases.

On our current path w/out implementing #SaferAtHome to flatten the curve, models show that we would likely have 22K Wisconsinites who are positive for #COVID19 by April 8th & an estimated 440 - 1.5K deaths. - #DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. Watch: https://t.co/PpwRQ5ezbP — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 25, 2020

CLICK HERE to track the outbreak in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a "safer at home" order until April 24. That means all non-essential business and travel is restricted. CLICK HERE to find out what that means for you.

Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai visited Action 2 News This Morning and continued to encourage people to practice social isolation. He says that's the only known way to fight the virus at this time.

"We need to stop looking at this as a flu and a pandemic of a new virus, one of the scariest things we'll ever face in healthcare or in the world," says Dr. Rai.

"If you look at the curves of where COVID-19 is spreading, and let's take New York because I think that's the center point in America for attention around COVID-19, it has a pretty steep incline of cases going on. Wisconsin's cases started later. Unfortunately, we're following New York's path, almost dot-for-dot on the curve. Instead of really, really increasing the number of cases, we have the opportunity to flatten that. This is the right time--actually the right time would've been two weeks ago--but any time, this is really the right time for us to social isolate, stay at home, to maybe get our Wisconsin curve to break off from the New York curve, and kind of flatten out and let health care take care of itself and take care of you."

CLICK HERE for more information from Dr. Rai.

Early information about #COVID19 indicates that older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions, like #diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease are at higher risk of getting very sick. On this #DiabetesAlertDay, log on to learn more: https://t.co/tNakYdqlVd pic.twitter.com/4CQ9HyuDhz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 25, 2020

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People of all ages can get sick.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin's guide to COVID-19.

Here's how you can prevent the spread (INFORMATION FROM DHS):

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments.

* Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

* Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

* Stay at least six feet away from other people.

* Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

CLICK HERE for a guide on how to properly disinfect your surfaces.