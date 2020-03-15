Dane Co. bans gatherings over 50 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Public health officials are placing an even stricter limit on the number of people allowed at any mass gathering in Dane County.
On Sunday, Public Health Madison & Dane County banned all gatherings with more than 50 people as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the community effective 12:01 a.m. Grocery stores are excluded from the order.
Additionally, they said 22 school districts within the county would close immediately.
Movie theaters and pharmacies are included in the order, according to Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“We are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together. I ask for everyone’s help, cooperation and patience in the time that is very difficult for all of us. This is going to be a long term thing. This is something our community is going to be working on for months, if not years," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Heading into the weekend, county officials placed the cap on crowds at more than 250, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The next day, extended that ban to religious gatherings and issued further cautions to people who planned on attending services.
Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced all schools statewide would be shuttered Wednesday and would remain closed into next month, but noted districts could choose to close even sooner.
Full list of locations exempted from ban:
- Dane County Regional Airport
- Public, private, and charter schools only for non-instructional purposes
- Childcare locations
- Hotels and motels (as long as restaurant guidelines)
- Correctional facilities
- Shelter facilities, incl. day centers
- Detoxification center
- Residential buildings
- Shopping malls and other retail establishments where large numbers of people are present but are generally not within arm's length of one another for more than ten minutes
- Hospitals, medical facilities, and pharmacies
- Long-term care facilities
- Libraries
- Senior Centers
- Restaurants as long as they follow these guidelines
- Operate at fifty percent of seating capacity
- Perserve social distancing of six feet between tables
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars and buffets
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged food
- Retails food establishments that follow these guidelines
- If seating is offered, must be at 50 percent capacity
- Perserve social distancing of six feet between tables
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars and buffets
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged food
- Office spaces
- Public transportation