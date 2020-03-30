Dame Salon Spa tries curbside product pickup

Dame Salon Spa in De Pere is trying something new to pass the time while doors are closed due to COVID-19 mandates.

Maggie Dame, Owner of Dame Salon Spa, is starting a curbside product pickup for her clients every Monday.

"It's a great way to connect with our guest and help them through this time," Dame explained. "Great products are a awesome way to maintain your hair when you can't get in for a service."

The salon is empty. However, the phone and pickup spot remained busy on Monday.

Dame explained she is also giving her guests tips on how to keep their hair in great condition until the salon can reopen their doors.

"Through this time, I think we just realized how important our guests are and pride ourselves on making their day. We are realizing how much they make our day! We miss them, we love them and we can't wait to have them back here at Dame Salon Spa."