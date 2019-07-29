Damaged power lines block 441 in Outagamie Co.

WE Energies crews are working to fix damaged power lines over Hwy. 441 early Monday morning.

The repairs are interrupting morning traffic. Fox Valley Metro police say 441 is closed in both directions at North Ave.

I-41 is alternate route through the Appleton area.

Police say they don't know when the highway will be back open.

A picture tweeted by the department shows a small fire on top of a utility pole.

WE Energies says fewer than five customers have lost power and estimate repairs will be complete soon.

