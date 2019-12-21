Dalvin Cook ruled out, Smith buys defense scooters

The Green Bay Packers got an early Christmas present on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out running back Dalvin Cook for Monday night's game.

Packers linebacker Blake Martinez runs to check out his new scooter thanks to Preston Smith.

Cook injured his shoulder last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers defense also got a gift. Outside linebacker Preston Smith gave each player their own personalized Bird Scooter.

Smith promised the defense Rolex watches if he got to 10 sacks this season but then changed his mind and got them scooters instead.

"It's my gift to them for us having a good season right now. We are 11-3. We are going to the playoffs," Smith said Saturday. "I just wanted to treat the guys. Show my appreciation for them you know. They did help me reach that. I couldn't have did that by myself. Guys are playing well. We are playing hard. We are working together, it's like brothers. It's like a family and I just want to show my appreciation for them giving them these Bird scooters."

Many of the players posted videos on Instagram after Smith announced he was giving them the scooters.

"I was definitely one of the most excited to get the scooter," Packers cornerback Tony Bown said. "And we do appreciate Preston (Smith) for this. It not nothing huge or big but it's a brotherly thing. It brought us together."

The Packers (11-3) will play the Vikings (10-4) on Monday night at 7:15 P.M. on ESPN.