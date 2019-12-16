Dalton pleads no contest in drunk driving crash that injured girls

A Green Bay man charged in a drunk driving crash that injured his three young girls last June pleaded no contest to one felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Gustavus Dalton, 39, entered the plea in Outagamie County court last week.

Dalton was initially scheduled to stand trial in the case in October, but a new plea hearing was scheduled instead.

He'll be sentenced on May 18 and faces up to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Dalton's girls were injured when he drove through the intersection of County Road C and County Road E near Seymour on June 24, colliding with another vehicle (see related story).

Dalton's six- and four-year-old daughters were hospitalized. A 3-year-old girl in Dalton's guardianship was treated at the scene.

Dalton was initially charged with two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, fourth-offense OWI and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Dalton eventually admitted he was drinking while driving.